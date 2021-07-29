Wayne Rooney, the Derby County boss has since apologized to his family and club, admitting “he made a mistake”

Several images surfaced on social media of Rooney in a compromising setting with some ladies

The photos showed Rooney asleep in a hotel room with a group of young women

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney admitted he “made a mistake” in a heartfelt apology to his wife and club after implicating photos of him and three ladies emerged online.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney admitted he made a mistake after images in a hotel room emerged. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall.

Source: UGC

Over the weekend, photos of the Manchester United legend passed out in the company of three women garnered attention on social media.

There was an initial complaint of blackmail reportedly filed by Rooney’s team but Sky Sport has since confirmed that Cheshire Police would not be pursuing the matter further.

Rooney initially believed there was a malicious attempt to entrap him using the images.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 28, Rooney issued an apology to his wife and club. He told Sky Sports after his side's friendly victory against Real Betis.:

"I made a mistake. I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I'd like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.”

The 35-year old also thanked Derby for the opportunity to allow him to keep his job despite the controversy.

"I'm grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure I do that.”

Rooney, who is Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals, won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Champions League title before retiring in January 2021 to take over as Derby County’s coach.

He guided the club to survive relegation narrowly last season with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The ladies apologise

The three ladies who were involved in an alleged blackmail ploy against Derby County boss Wayne Rooney have reportedly apologised to the Manchester United legend.

Rooney was a trending topic on Tuesday, July 27, after photos of him in a hotel room with several ladies hit the internet.

The photos showed Rooney with some young ladies clubbing and they were later pictured in a hotel room with the 35-year-old seemingly asleep at the time the snaps were taken.

Source: Legit.ng