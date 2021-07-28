Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi clocked thirty in style on Monday, July 19 and he threw a lavish jungle-themed birthday party

The singer was also lovingly celebrated by fans, colleagues, his girlfriend, Temi Otedola and even her billionaire father

In a recent post Eazi received he is still receiving birthday gifts as he showed off a bouquet of money

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi recently took to social media with a post showing off the best bouquet of flowers he has ever received.

The musician who clocked 30 on Monday, July 19 received a bunch of 100 cedis notes wrapped in a bouquet like flowers.

Mr Eazi receives money bouquet Photo credit: @mreazi

Taking to his Instagram story, Eazi flaunted the pretty gift wrapped in a blue paper and held together by a white ribbon as it sat pretty on his car seat. He even used a seat belt on it.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Designer_kent:

"E sure for you baba."

Hiebywhumey:

"Oppression here and there. Oluwa wetin dey occur?"

Ezek.empire:

"Who go send me bouquet bayi."

_im_standard:

"It’s the sit belt for me, respectfully."

Debukola__:

"The only guy that doesn’t spend."

Dupe_faluyi:

"The only boyfriend that doesn't spend."

Neetah_b:

"I need this type of bouquet."

Eazi cuts giant cake with sword

Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola was excited about her man Mr Eazi's 30th birthday party. The couple were recently spotted in lovely photos and videos from the party in Ghana.

Temi took to her Instagram stories to share her favourite moments from the party.

In one of the videos, Temi shared the moment Eazi stood before his cake with a sword and firecrackers exploded just above him.

With the help of his friends, the singer used the sword to cut his giant cake.

