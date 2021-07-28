Japan have enjoyed a successful outing thus far in the Tokyo Olympics having bagged 13 gold medals

China and the USA have the highest medal count but trail Japan on the standings given the host nation has won more gold medals

Tunisia is the highest placed African country on the standings, with the north African nation ranked 23rd globally

South Africa, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire are the other countries from the continent who have won a medal at the postponed event

Japan are enjoying one of its best Olympics outings with the Asian country currently topping the 2020 Summer Games medal standings.

Australia has surged up to fifth in the Tokyo Olympics medal standings after claiming three gold medals on Wednesday. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images.

Japan, who are incidentally the hosts of this edition of the Olympics has collected a total of 22 medals, 13 of which are gold medals.

Despite having 31 medals to their name, the USA is placed third on the charts, behind China which has also won more medals than Japan, with the host nation placed higher having won more gold medals.

The USA has bagged 11 gold medals, with the women's basketball, surfing, and swimming among the events they have emerged top to cart home the prestigious prize.

Russia, who are competing under the banner ROC and Australia complete the top five podium, with the latter's insane water blitz earning them five medals in 67 minutes.

Australia claimed three gold medals on Wednesday, July 28, before backing up the haul with four bronzes in a record day.

Tunisia is the highest placed African country on the standings, with the north African nation ranked 23rd globally.

Tunisia has collected a total of two medals - including silver and gold.

South Africa, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire are the other countries from the continent who have won a medal at the postponed event.

Tokyo Olympics medal standings as of Wednesday, July 28:

Tokyo Olympics medal standings. Photo: Google screengrab.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dimosthenis Karmiris, a Greek commentator was expelled by his employers following comments he made during a racist remark at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Sport Bible, Daily Mail.

There was a third-round men's table tennis match between South Korean Jeoung Young-sik and Greece's Panagiotis Gionis.

It was a keenly contested match but the Korean won by four games to three with the score 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12, to qualify into the last 16.

