Memphis Depay recently joined Spanish side Barcelona on free move and has made his debut against Girona in friendly

The former Lyon forward disclosed that he is ready to play with the duo of Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi

Barcelona chiefs are yet to announce the final details about Lionel Messi's future following the expiration of his contract

Memphis Depay has stated emphatically that himself, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero can play together in the first team at Barcelona without any issues at the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman is still celebrating his dream move to Barcelona joining the Catalans on a free transfer after leaving French giants Lyon.

But before completing his move to the Spanish giants, the club had signed Argentine striker Sergio Aguero who moved to the Nou Camp from Manchester City.

As things stand presently, Barcelona chiefs are still trying to settle the future of Lionel Messi even though his contract with the Catalans had expired.

According to the report on GOAL, Memphis Depay explained that playing together with Aguero and Lionel Messi will make Barcelona a stronger side.

Memphis Depay's reaction

“It would be amazing to play with Messi. Hopefully it is possible. He has a number of qualities that the team needs and it would be important to build everything around that.

“There is a lot of talent in the team. It would be great for me to play alongside him and win titles.

“We have many attackers, but all different in my opinion. I have different abilities and strengths than Sergio Aguero, for example, or any other player.

“I think the three of us are compatible and different, but we are going to see how everything happens.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Memphis Depay explained that he wants to play with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at Barcelona thereby calling the forward the best player in the world.

The Dutchman made this assertions after being presented to Barcelona fans joining the Catalans on free transfer and he is looking forward to playing for the Spanish giants.

Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona has expired and the Catalan chiefs are still on the matter for the Argentine star to sign a new contract this month.

The six-time Ballon winner is currently on break and spending some time with his family having just won the Copa America with Argentina beating Brazil in the final.

