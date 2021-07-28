Jose Mourinho's rivalry with Liverpool while he was Man United manager became an interesting episode three years ago

Despite throwing several tantrums at the Merseyside club, Jurgen club's men had the better of the Mourinho's side

A defeat to Liverpool at Anfield saw Mourinho prematurely end his reign as the Red Devils boss in December 2018

Jose Mourinho was silenced by Liverpool during a pre-season encounter with Man United where the Reds won by 4-1 three years ago, Liverpool Echo.

The Reds were busy on the transfer window that year as they landed the likes on Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker,

Those set of players went all the way to win the Champions League final played at Atletico Madrid's home ground Wanda Metropolitano.

Jose Mourinho and Liverpool was surrounded with controversies while he was Man United boss. Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

How it all began three years ago

Before the warm-up friendly Mourinho told the press that United felt pressured going into the new campaign.

The Portuguese gaffer then aimed a slight dig at Liverpool:

“Maybe this season finally you demand that they win."

After the 4-1 thrashing in front 100,000 fans at Michigan in the United States Mourinho resulted into blaming his team's set up which only had Alexis Sanchez in the attack.

“We are not playing here to improve the team, the dynamic or our routines.

"Alexis [Sanchez] is the only attacking player that we have. We don’t have wingers, we don’t have strikers. He is the only one who is here and the poor man is trying his best with the frustration of somebody who wants more.”

Ironically, it was after United's 3-1 loss to Jurgen Klopp's side in December 2018 at Anfield resulted into the end of his reign as Red Devils' boss.

That same season, Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title on the very last day to Man City but went on to win the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho is on the verge of landing Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in the coming days to end speculation about the Swiss midfielder's future, Mirror.

The 28-year-old who dazzled at the just concluded European Championships for Switzerland has been continuously linked with the Special One at the Stadio Olimpico.

The former Weder Bremen captain was named man-of-the-match in Switzerland's shootout win over France in the Round of 16.

Source: Legit