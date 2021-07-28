Simone Biles will no longer be taking part in the Tokyo Olympics because she is worried about her mental health

The gymnast did not perform well in the competition and eventually decided to withdraw so she could protect herself

Celebrities and other public figures have been wishing Simone all the best after she decided to make a brave decision

US gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics because she needs to take care of her mental health. The star revealed this on Wednesday evening and received lots of support from celebrities all over the world for her decision.

Biles stated that she needed to take care of her well-being before competing. She did entered anyway but then decided that she needed to take a step back.

"I didn't want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt... At the end of the day we don't want to be carried out of there on a stretcher," she said, according to EWN.

The world's top rated gymnast had expected to win the first of a possible six gold medals but she dropped out after a terrible performance on the vault, according to Independent Online.

There were indicators that Biles was struggling to live up to her enormous expectations. She was in tears during the US Olympic trials in June because she couldn't accept the disappointment of her performance.

As per a report by the Daily Maverick, the strain of pursuing gold grew in Tokyo with Biles saying on social media after Sunday's lacklustre qualification attempt that she felt she was bearing the weight of the world.

