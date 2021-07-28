Lautaro Martinez has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal who seem to be doing well in the transfer market so far

They have already sealed a deal for both Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga so far this summer

But Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham remains their main target and they have been told to pay £40m for the Englishman

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move for Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez this transfer window.

The North Londoners are on the verge of sealing Ben White's deal valued at around £50 million from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

This is coming after they already completed moves for Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga for £22m as reported by Daily Mail.

Sources close to the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta reveal the Spaniard is shopping for a new striker before the start of the new season and Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham is on his list.

However, the reigning Champions League winners wouldn't listen to any offer lower than £40m from their Premier League rivals for the English star of Nigerian descent.

But, the above-named publication reveals that the Emirates Stadium dwellers are looking at alternatives and have made an inquiry to Inter about Martinez, according to The Telegraph.

Inter were said to be interested in selling the Argentine for €90m (£77m) earlier this summer despite scoring 19 goals in 48 appearances across competitions last season for them.

Meanwhile, the heavy price tag on Martinez may force Arsenal to renew their interest in Abraham who would cost them less.

The Gunners may need to sell both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah before they can make such a move according to The Athletic.

Nicolas Pepe is Arsenal's record signing so far, after joining them from Lille in a deal worth £72m - beating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £57m record in 2018.

