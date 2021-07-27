Lionel Messi’s contract with Spanish club Barcelona expired in June, meaning the Argentine remains a free agent

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has maintained that the club will seal contract extension for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner

With Messi yet to pen a deal, Cristiano Ronaldo might not have a chance to face his rival when Barcelona host Juventus on August 8

Lionel Messi remains a free agent and may not be part of the Barcelona squad that will take on Juventus on August 8 during an exhibition encounter, Mirror reports.

The Argentine superstar’s contract with the Catalan giants ended in June and so far there seems to be problems facing his possible contract renewal.

The 34-year-old is presently in Miami for a lavish vacation after a long season which climaxed with him inspiring La Alibceleste to Copa America glory in Brazil.

Lionel Messi yet to seal contract extension at Barcelona. Photo: Josep Lago

Source: Getty Images

Messi won his first ever international title with the Argentina senior team after they defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America.

Barcelona now race against time as they continue to negotiate a new deal for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner before the game against the Old Lady.

But Spanish outlet Sport are claiming that Messi is expected back in Spain on August 2 to possibly seal a new deal.

The stadium will host spectators for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, although the capacity will be limited to 20%.

The Spanish outlet recently reported that president Joan Laporta had set a 10-day timeline for a new deal to be announced via The12thMan.

How would Maradona have reacted to Copa America glory for Argentina?

Meanwhile, Cesar Menotti has suggested that the late Diego Maradona would have held Lionel Messi in his arms crying if he was alive to witness Argentina's Copa America win.

Argentina won their first Copa title in the last 28 years with the help of 34-year-old Messi who captained his side to victory against Brazil.

And Menotti who was coach when Argentina won the 1978 World Cup believes that it would have been an emotional moment for Maradona seeing his former player bring smiles again to the Argentines.

Messi an idol to Marcos Acuna?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi remains an idol to millions of fans across the globe including footballers as well as teammates at club and country.

Defender Marcos Acuna went ahead to change the background picture of his mobile phone to a snap of himself and Lionel Messi celebrating their Copa America title.

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 earlier this month to win the elusive title as Messi claimed his first-ever international trophy with La Alibeceleste, Indian Express reports.

