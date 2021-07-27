Monday Night Raw was full of excitement as Nikki A.S.H. will defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

The men's RAW championship match is yet to be decided as Bobby Lashley is yet to respond to Goldberg's challenge

AJ Styles and Omas successfully defended theit RAW Tag Team championship against the Viing Raiders in style

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Monday Night RAW: Many fans were expecting the All Mighty Bobby Lashley to answer to Goldberg's challenge for the RAW title at SummerSlam but he did not, CBS Sports, Bleacher Reports.

What went down between RAW's men and women champions

However the women's RAW Championship will be defended at the summer event by Nikki A.S.H. in a Triple Threat clash with two former champions Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Monday Night RAW: Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg for SummerSlam not decided yet as Nikki to face Flair, Ripley. Photo by @wwe

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nikki cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase in the past week and pinned Flair shortly after the Queen's grueling match against Ripley.

All three women had a confrontation in the ring as it ended in a scuffle before Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce stepped in to announce the format of the fight at SummerSlam.

Nikki was challenged to a non-title contest with Flair as she accepted and they took the last drama to the main event of RAW.

On the hand, lashley challenged his former friends Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to a handicap match which he overpowered the former tag team champions.

Here are the results other bouts that took place at Monday Night RAW held in Kansas City

Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki A.S.H. via pinfall

Damian Priest defeat Ynited States Sheamus via pinfalln in a non-title match

Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Omas defeated The Viking Raiders via pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeated Veer via disqualification after the interference from Jinder Mahal

RAW women's Tag Team champions Natalya and Tamina defeated Doudrop and Eva Marie via pinfall

NXT champions Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee via submission

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali def. Mace and T-Bar via pinfall

John Morrison defeated Riddle via pinfall

24/7 Championship: Reginald retained his championship belt by defeating R-Truth via pinfall

Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki A.S.H. via pinfall

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a man in the United Kingdom, Lewis Oldfield, has now changed his name to that of ex-wrestling star, John Cena. Oldfield’s latest stunt comes after he committed to a bet while drunk.

Oldfield is making headlines all over the world after he took a drunken bet in which he promised to change his name to Cena despite not being a fan of the former wrestler. The 23-year-old says he had a few drinks with his friends and they started playing around and wrestling.

According to various publications, the Doncaster-based man has now changed all his personal documents to bear the name of the 44-year-old former professional wrestler.

Source: Legit