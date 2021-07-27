This was the second time Lucas Guillermo Saucedo was asking for Maria Belen Perez Maurice's hand in marriage

Lucas unsuccessfully proposed to Maria back in 2010 during the World Fencing Championships in Paris, France

At the time, Maria, who has been seeing Lucas for 17 years now turned down the proposal claiming she was too young for marriage

The Tokyo proposal is expected to culminate to a bigger occasion to be marked with a big barbeque once they return home to Argentina

Argentine athlete Maria Belen Perez Maurice was dumped out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following her defeat to Hungary's Anna Marton.

The 36-year-old can now find solace in the fact that she now has a companion after her coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo proposed to her at the games.

SunSport reports Maria was knocked out when she lost 15-12 Marton in the women's saber individual.

While the defeat crashed her Olympics dream, Lucas ensured he made the Games more memorable for his partner by proposing to her.

The special moment is understood to have happened when Maria was conducting her post-match press with the broadcast media.

Lucas, who also doubles up Maria's coach interrupted the session by producing a handwritten note in the background.

"Will you marry me?" The note said in Spanish.

According to Maria, it was the broadcast journalists interviewing her who made her aware of Lucas's presence.

She went on to proclaim her love for her partner who she has been seeing for 17 years, revealing they are "very good partners."

"The press told me to turn around, and he had the letter. I forgot everything. I was like, 'Oh my God.' We are very happy. We are very good partners. Of course, we have fights, but we enjoy each other's time. We love each other so much, and we want to spend our lives together."

