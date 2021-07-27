An Oyinbo lady has stated that she has no shame working with her husband in the same company in Nigeria

The lady identified as Lana Svitlana had quit staying in the United States with her husband and children to reside in Nigeria

Lana said that as against the belief of some of her European friends, she is not bored of seeing her Nigerian husband every day despite that they have been married for 26 years

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

10 years ago, an Oyinbo lady and her Nigerian husband took the decision to leave the United States along with their kids.

The couple now lives in Nigeria and work together in the same company.

The lady and her husband both work in the same company in Nigeria Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lana Svitlana

Source: UGC

The lady identified as Lana described the decision to leave the US on her LinkedIn page as escaping a rat race.

The Ukrainian lady who read psychology and criminal justice at Ashford University in the US stated that she did a 9-5 job there and hardly had time for herself.

They have been together for 26 years now

The businesswoman opined that one cannot be wealthy working for someone else.

On the experience working with her husband in the same company, Lana said she is not tired of seeing her hubby every day.

Contrary to the opinions of her European friends, the two who have been together for the past 26 years have no intention of ''killing each other.''

Cletus Nnaemeka Egbo said:

"If everything you do makes sense to you and your hubby, then whether it makes sense to anyone else or not doesn't matter.

"What matters most is are you good with it? Obviously you both are happy and are not feeling like killing each other, so that's the real deal.

"What you have is superb and can attract envy from those who don't have it."

Mark Abani wrote:

"i have been with my wife for 40 years, 34 of those married. we worked apart as we had different careers but in retirement work together on our different businesses and still have no issues that we do not laugh over."

Kemka S. Ibeji remarked:

"The central point is your definition of marriage.

"One concept may mean a thousand things to a thousand people.

"There is also a play of culture and tradition in meaning and understanding. So for those who thrive on communalism, your way works for them. But for those who are individualistic, they see such bonding as a bondage.

"My view therefore is that like minds grow but unlike minds grow apart."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian man meets US lady after 3 years of chatting on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had finally met a US lady he had been chatting with on Facebook since 2018.

Chukwuma said his friendship with the lady had started in 2018 when he made an inspiring post about his businesses on a Facebook group that had people from diverse nationalities.

His post got the attention of many people including the American lady named Jessica Morgan. Chukwuma stated that the lady had messaged him privately.

Three years late, Jessica chose Nigeria as her vacation destination and was received by Chukwuma alongside other friends she had made in the country.

Source: Legit