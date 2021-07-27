Aruna Quadri’s hopes of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics have been dashed as the Nigerian crashed out in the third round

The table tennis sensation was handed a 4-2 defeat by Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi in a highly intense encounter

Despite that Quadri started the game on a bright note winning the first set 15-13, he lost in the latter sets as it ended 4-2 in favour of Tsuboi

Aruna Quadri has crashed out of the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo after the Nigerian table tennis sensation lost 4-2 to his Brazilian player Gustavo Tsuboi, Making of Champions reports.

Tsuboi came from one set down to win 15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 5-11 and handed the seeded Nigerian a rare defeat as he bows out from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The first game was intense as Quadri managed to win 15-13, but the Brazilian pulled an impressive 9-11 win in the second to draw level 1-1.

Aruna Quadri knocked out of Olympic Games. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Tsuboi went on to win the third game 6-11 before the Nigerian fought back to draw level winning 11-7 and it was two-apiece.

A rush of points from Aruna had him in the lead at 8-4 but Tsuboi came up with some surprises of his own before Aruna got 3 points down the stretch to close out the 4th game for 11-7.

Unfortunately, it was the Brazilian who would account for the 4th game 11-7, the 5th game also came very swiftly.

Down by 5 points and facing a possible early exit from the Olympics, Aruna was only able to muster 2 additional points which weren’t enough as Tsuboi ran away winning the match 4-2r according to The Punch.

Offiong Edem out of Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, Nigeria’s Offiong Edem's hopes of winning a medal at this summer's Toyko Olympic Games ended following her 4-1 defeat to Lily Zhang of the United States in the table tennis women’s singles event on Monday, July 26.

The 34-year-old started the game on a good note after winning the first game 15-13 but failed to maintain the momentum in the remainder of their encounter.

Zhang won the second game with a scoreline of 11-2 - same as the third game at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The American maintained her dominance with another 11-8 and 11-6 results in their fourth and fifth games as the game ended 13-15, 11-2, 11-2, 11-8, 11-6.

Ahmed Hafnaoui creates upset at Olympic games

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Hafnaoui is the biggest story of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics so far after he won the 400 metres freestyle swimming event at the Games.

The 18-year-old had one of the worst times qualifying into the finals as he stunned other top athletes to win gold.

Hafnaoui who is relatively unknown in the winning world finished in a time of 3:43.36 and he could not believe his eyes.

