Nigeria's D'Tigeress will hope to bounce back to winning ways in their next game against France on Friday, July 30

The country's women national basketball team suffered an 81-72 defeat to the United States in their Tokyo 2020 opener

They made a good impression in the first quarter beating their opponent 20-17 but were overwhelmed in the second and third laps

Nigeria's D'Tigress got their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games campaign started on a losing note following their 81-72 defeat to the United States basketball team.

Coach Otis Hughley Jr's ladies made a pretty good impression in the first quarter after edging their opponents by three points - finishing the round 20-17.

But, coming into the second quarter, D'Tigeress failed to maintain momentum as they lost 27-12 at the end of the round.

Nigeria's D'Tigress during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opener against Team USA. Credit - @889brilafm

The third quarter also finished in favour of Team USA who went ahead to claim the round 28-18 while the west African team came back to win the last quarter 22-11.

How the game ended

However, their comeback in the final lap of the encounter was not enough to help them claim overall victory over their opponent as Nigeria lost the game 81-72.

Both teams won two quarters each but the Team USA scored more points in the second and third quarters which earned them the advantage they needed to claim their first win in the women's basketball event.

Nigeria will square up against France on Friday, July 30 in their next Group B meeting for a chance to revive their qualification chances while their last group game is against Japan on August 2.

