The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates have settled in properly and have made biggies house home for the coming weeks

Whitemoney is one housemate that caught the attention of Nigerians right from his entry into the house and he seems to be living up to expectations

A video of the young man eating the bones in his meal surfaced on social media and surprisingly people did not kick against it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is only a matter of weeks before the Big Brother Naija 2021 housemates finally loosen up and let their true colours out.

One housemate who is not in that category is Whitemoney, from the moment he got into the house he caught the attention of fans with his manner and appearance.

Nigerians react to Whitemoney chewing bone. Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Not one to form 'posh', a video of the reality star really digging into the bones in his meal surfaced on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Whitemoney did not seem to care about his colleagues or the fact that he was on national TV as he ate the bones which many believe should be done behind closed doors.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians like Whitemoney's realness

Read some comments sighted under the post below:

Cchysom:

"The content we signed up for."

_iamshannel_:

"This boy dey feel at home."

_adah_olisah:

"This guy makes me happy."

Iamdamlinks:

"WhiteMoney doesn’t disappoint."

Pearlgreyce_:

"There’s joy in eating the bone to pieces oh."

____splufic

"This guy has no shame. Lol."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Whitemoney clashes with Princess

The second day of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season did not go by without housemates witnessing the first mini-drama of the season.

Princess and Whitemoney got into a little argument regarding the bed space issue in the house.

A video that made the rounds captured the moment Princess poured out her mind to fellow housemate, Jaypaul, after she was not allowed to share bed space with Whitemoney.

Source: Legit