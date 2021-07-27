The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye contestants had their first ever Head of House game on Monday, July 26 and Peace emerged the first winner

Following rules, Peace had to pick a male deputy and she chose Yousef who excitedly lifted her in the air

A lot of Nigerians were glad on Yousef's behalf because he had expressed how he felt out of place in the house

The Big Brother Naija 2021 edition officially kicked off on July 24 and the housemates had their first task two days after, the Head of House games.

Winning the HOH comes with perks such as staying in a luxurious lounge with a choice housemate who becomes the deputy HOH.

Peace becomes first HOH in the house Photo credit: @peaceogor/@officialking_yousef

Source: Instagram

After each housemate took turns to play the game, Peace eventually emerged victorious with 16 points and was named first Head of House for the season.

Peace picks deputy

Following the rules, being the HOH, Peace had to choose a deputy from the male counterparts and she chose Yousef to enjoy the privilege with her.

An excited Yousef walked up to Peace and lifter her in the air.

Watch the video below:

Peace receives HOH Chain

Another twist in this year's game is the fact that the HOH gets to wear a distinctive gold Head of House chain made with 18 karat gold and a carries a precious stone.

Peace officially tbecomeshe first housemate to receive the gift from biggie and will pass it down to the next HOH.

Housemates check out the HOH lounge

Following Peace's win, her colleagues decided to check out the lounge she would be staying in with Yousef.

They could not con tain their excitement on seeing the luxury that comes with being the HOH.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Below are some of the comments sighted on social media following Peace's choice of a deputy HOH:

Kwinfavour2021:

"Right person to choose."

Best_discoveries:

"Yousef graced immunity.Nice."

Prada_baae:

"Thanks for picking him!!"

Mirabel_oyiza:

"Wow this guy has been ignored by other house mates in the house but she picked him."

Wi._lma:

"It was very expected, because the first day she was the girl he was talking to around the dining table. I am not surprised she chose him."

Funke Akindele picks a fave

The appearance of a popular member of a dance crew, Liquorose on the 2021 BBNaija show sent social media into a frenzy and quite a number of people camped with her.

One of such people was Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello who took excitedly took to her social media page to jubilate.

The actress revealed that she loves all Liquorose's dance videos and can't wait to see her shine.

