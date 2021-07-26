Alexandre Lacazette who has a year left on his contract with Premier League club Arsenal has been tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to join Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid this summer

The Gunners would reportedly accept an offer of €15 million for the forward as they are, in turn, chasing Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham

Alexandre Lacazette whose contract with Premier League club Arsenal will lapse next summer is being linked with a move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Calciomercato are reporting via ESPN that the Frenchman is expected to leave the north London club this summer as Spanish side Atletico are could offer €15 million for the forward.

The Gunners could accept the deal to prevent the forward from leaving for free next season as they are, in turn, chasing Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

Alexandre Lacazette could link up with Atletico next season. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered via Football Espana that Atletico Madrid had made an attempt to sign Lacazette in 2017 before he eventually joined Arsenal from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

According to reports, the move failed due to the Spanish club’s transfer ban and four years later, Diego Simeone is hoping to land his man in an attempt to bolster his strike force.

The 30-year-old switched to the Premier League club for £46.5 million four years ago and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has decided against extending the Frenchman's £175k-a-week contract.

Arteta is, however, said to be prepared to keep Lacazette if no deal is forthcoming, but that any move for Abraham would fall through as a consequence if the Frenchman stays.

Tammy Abraham closing in on Arsenal switch

On the other hand, Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer.

The Blues are understood to be prepared to let the forward join their London rivals on loan in a move aimed at speeding through a deal.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also looking to land the striker who has failed to earn the faith of Thomas Tuchel.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy has since been identified as the likeliest compromise to be explored.

Chelsea intensify efforts to land Haaland

Legit.ng earlier reported that with Premier League club Chelsea still on the trail of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, up to five players could leave the Stamford Bridge club in order to raise funds for the Norwegian, Daily Star reports.

Reports have it that the Blues are the only side willing to cough up funds for the striker - and with Olivier Giroud on the verge of joining AC Milan, some other ‘unwanted’ players could be sold.

Source: Legit.ng