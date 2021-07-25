Kalidou Koulibaly could be on his way to Premier League side Manchester United in the coming season

This comes after Napoli chief Spalletti confirmed that the Senegalese footballer is the transfer market

Manchester United are looking for an experienced defender to pair with Harry Maguire next term in the EPL

Premier League side Manchester United have received a good news after Napoli chief Luciano Spalletti stated that their Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly is on the transfer market.

For two seasons now, Kalidou Koulibaly has been a target for Manchester United and current gaffer Ole Solskjaer is now trying his possible best to land the big defender at Old Trafford.

Ole Solskjaer is said to be looking for another strong defender who will pair with Harry Maguire in the heart of the defense next term in the Premier League.

Kalidou Koulibaly in action for Napoli. Photo by SSC NAPOLI

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Daily Star and Metro, Spalletti explained that Kalidou Koulibaly remains one of the best players he has worked with stressing that he would try to keep him.

“I want to chain myself for all the players as I’ve already said that I will be very happy if the squad remains as it is.

“I only named Koulibaly because he’s on the market, but I’d like him to stay. I have never worked with anyone so good, not just as a player, but also as a man.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Real Madrid who are Spanish La Liga giants have resolved not to sell Brazilian player Vinicius Junior this summer despite being linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

Manchester United chiefs are trying to bolster their squad this summer with Vinicius Junior among the players Ole Solskjaer is reying move for.

Real Madrid chiefs are not ready to sell the 21-year-old forward this summer regardless the price from the Premier League side.

Vinicius Junior has been playing for Real Madrid since 2018 and the Brazilian footballer has featured in 82 games netting 8 goals in the process.

Staying at the Bernabeu next season means that Junior will have to raise his game in training so as to get active playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Source: Legit