Real Madrid got their preseason preparations started on a losing note after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Rangers

Brazilian forward Rodrygo gave Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead barely eight minutes into the encounter

But a goal each from Sakala and Itten helped the Scottish Champions turned the result in their favour

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Two second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten were all Rangers needed to beat Real Madrid in their preseason friend match at Ibrox Stadium.

Los Blancos got the game started on a bright note after grabbing the opening goal through Rodrygo in the eighth minute of the encounter.

Martin Oedegaard who spent last season on loan at Arsenal made an audacious run into the box with the ball before setting the Brazilian forward up for goal according to a report on Real's official website.

Rangers during pre-season friendly against Real Madrid at Ibrox Stadium. Credit - Real Madrid website.

Source: UGC

The goal ensured Carlo Ancelotti's men maintain leadership all through the opening half of the crunch encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

But just 10 minutes into the second half, Steven Gerard's men leveled parity with Sakala blasting home from close range.

Itten put the Scottish League champions in front for the first time in the game in the 77th minute from another close-range effort.

The hosts took advantage of Real's numerical deficit after Nacho Fernandez was red-carded in the 76th minute to double their lead towards the end of the fixture.

Steven Gerard's men have played against Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Arsenal this summer.

Steven Gerard's men have now gone unbeaten in all five games during their preseason preparations while the Spanish League giants started theirs on a losing note.

How Chelsea performed against Peterborough

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea made a huge statement ahead of the 2021-22 season with a 6-1 triumph over Peterborough lower league side Peterborough in their first preseason fixture.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's men picked up from where they stopped last season when they defeated fellow Premier League outfit Manchester City to lift their second ever Champions League title.

With their performances towards the end of last campaign, they have now been ranked as one of the favourites to win the EPL at the end of the coming season.

Source: Legit.ng