BBNaija 2021 Live Updates: Female Contestants Join their Male Counterparts Season 6 of Reality Show Kicks Off
It is day 2 of the Big Brother Naija season 6 launch. The first launch of the reality TV show was on Saturday, July 24, where the male contestants were welcomed into the house by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
The female contestants join their male counterparts on Sunday, July 25, and the journey to competing for the grand prize of N90 million.
Ebuka unveils 1st housemate, Angel
Angel danced to singer Tiwa Savage's Koroba as she met Ebuka on the stage. She is a writer, a poet and majors in film. She has 11 tattoos and they are personal with her.
According to her, she's doing Big Brother Naija for the fun of it. She says she's cool and will get along with everybody.