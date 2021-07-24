Ole Solskjaer has explained that Manchester United are in talks with Paul Pogba's representatives over new deal

The France international is currently on break having played for his country at the recently concluded EURO 2020

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be the only big side interested in the signing of the former Juventus star

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Despite being linked with a move away from Manchester United with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested, Red Devils' boss Ole Solskjaer has stated clearly that Paul Pogba is focused on the pre-season.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are looking for possible ways to lure Paul Pogba away from Manchester United this summer, while the Old Trafford landlords want the France international to remain in the Premier League.

With one year remaining on his contract at Manchester United, Paul Pogba is said to have turned down a new offer from the club's chiefs amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul Pogba in action for France at EURO 2020. Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU

Source: Getty Images

According to the latest report on UK Sun, Ole Solskjaer explained that Manchester United chiefs are currently talking with Pogba's representatives over him signing a new deal for long term.

Ole Solskjaer's reaction

"The talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and our representatives.

"All the dialogue I've had with Paul is he's looking forward to the season."

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has not returned to Manchester United training having played for France at the 2020 EURO and he is currently having some rest.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United were handed a stunning 4-2 defeat by championship side QPR in a pre-season encounter on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Red Devils' second pre-season fixture having defeated Derby County 2-1 away from home on Sunday.

And it looked like United would continue on a winning note as it took only three minutes before Jesse Lingard opened the scoring against QPR.

And just four minutes later, it was 1-1 courtesy a stunning strike Charlie Austin and it remained one apiece at halftime.

There were plenty of goals to come in the second half as Lyndon Dykes put his side ahead for the very first time in the encounter in the 52nd minute making it 2-1.

And six minutes later, it was 3-1 courtesy a Moses Odubajo strike before Lyndon Dykes made it 4-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on the hour mark.

Source: Legit