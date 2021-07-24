Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might have another opportunity to face each other again before they retire

Barcelona will host Juventus in the Gamper Trophy next month, although there is no guarantee that both stars will be in the line-ups

Ronaldo is expected in Turin for pre-season activities, while Messi remains a free agent due to contract renewal issues at Barcelona

Football followers across the globe would have another opportunity to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play each other again as Juventus and Barcelona will face each other in the Gamper Trophy next month.

This could be the 37th time between two of the greatest footballers of all time, according to a report by Daily Star.

The Spanish club will welcome their Italian counterparts on August 8 which could be the final time both legends meet.

There is no guarantee that both players will be in the line-up for the encounter billed for Camp Nou as their respective managers continue to manage players' workloads due to international engagements, GOAL reports.

Although Barcelona officials claim Messi’s deal will be perfected in the coming days, the Argentine technically remains a free agent after his contract expired in June.

The 34-year-old who inspired his home country Argentina to win the Copa America this month is currently on vacation in Miami.

Also, Ronaldo is expected to return to training with his team-mates on Monday after helping Portugal reach the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

There has been plenty of speculation that Ronaldo could be leaving Juventus this summer, with the 36-year-old having been linked with PSG and Manchester United - but it looks increasingly likely he will stay in Turin.

La Liga gives Barcelona ultimatum over Messi

Barcelona are hoping to resolve their financial issues and Lionel Messi's new deal before their first game of the new La Liga season against Real Sociedad on August 15.

The Catalans have been swimming in a staggering £1 billion debt while the Argentine legend has been out of contract with them since the start of this month.

Although they are working day and night to ensure that they are able to register the six-time Ballon d'Or winner for the new campaign, they must however sort out their financial mess first.

Barcelona unveil Depay

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish club Barcelona finally unveiled their new player Memphis Depay as the Dutch forward disclosed that it is a dream come true for him, GiveMeSport reports.

The 27-year-old striker who joins from French club Lyon also admitted that he is looking forward to playing with the “best player in the world” Lionel Messi.

Depay who official joined Barcelona on June 19 was formally presented to fans and press at the Camp Nou on Thursday, July 22 as a Catalan player.

