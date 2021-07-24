Qian Yang, Chinese Shooter becomes the first winner of a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The 21-year-old old narrowly beat rival Anastasiia Galashina and Nina Christen who both finished with silver and bronze

China will be in strong competition with the United States after the Asian nation finished second in the last Olympics

Qian Yang was the first athlete to go on the podium as a gold medalist after emerging winner in the women’s 10-meter air rifle, Complete Sports, ABC News.

Yang narrowly beat out Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina and set an Olympic record. The bronze medal went to Switzerland's shooter Nina Christen.

The long-awaited medal was finally won by the youngster as she was jubilant during the medal presentation for her record-breaking feat.

Qian Yang wins gold for China in the shooting event and becomes first athlete to go home with the superior medal. Photo by Kevin C. Cox and Tauseef Mustapha

Source: Getty Images

China and the United States will be competing against each other at the Tokyo Games as US emerged winner of the 2016 edition.

The Americans finished the Rio 2016 Games with a total of 121 medals with 46 of them gold while China and Great Britain went home with 70 and 67 medals, respectively.

