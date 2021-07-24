Fethi Nourine has pulled out of the men's 73kg judo event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games current ongoing

The Algerian judoka does not want to compete with potential Israeli opponent Tohar Butbul in the second round

It is not the first time Nourine will be withdrawing from an event to avoid facing an Israeli as he Algerian did the same in 2019

Fethi Nourine is the first athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to have been sent home after withdrawing from competing with Israel's Tohar Butbul, Complete Sports, Japan Times.

Nourine's reason for his actions

Nourine was slated to face Butbul in the second round of the 73kg men's category if he went past Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool.

Fethi Nourine: Algerian judoka has refused to potentially compete against Israel's Tohar Butul and has been sent home. Photo by The Bridge

The 30-year-old told the press that he withdrew because his support for Palestine is bigger than his Olympic dreams.

Nourine said:

“We worked a lot to reach the Olympics. But the Palestinian cause is bigger than all of this.”

After Nourine's withdrawal, The International Judo Federation suspended the judoka and his coach Amar Benikhlef.

“The IJF has a strict non-discrimination policy, promoting solidarity as a key principle, reinforced by the values of judo.”

Nourine had also pulled out of a judo event in 2019 at the World Championships held in Tokyo for refusing to face an Israeli opponent.

Athletes from Iran and Egypt, have also in the past refused to compete against Israelis in competitions.

