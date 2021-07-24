Olufunke Oshonaike has bowed out of the 2020 Olympics after been defeated by American star Liu Juan

The 45-year-old is one of the best table tennis star in the world having featured in six Olympics before in her career

Oshonaike only managed to get one win against her American opponent who was so superb in the encounter

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian table tennis star Olufunke Oshonaike on Friday night, July 23, suffered a defeat against American opponent Liu Juan in their preliminary round singles at the Tokyo Olympics game.

Going into the Olympics as Nigeria's representative, Olufunke Oshonaike was full of confidence considering the fact of how she has participated in the games six times before.

However, she had a bad day in office against Liu Juan who was so superb in the encounter against the Nigerian.

Olufunke Oshonaike in action for Nigeria in table tennis. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports, Olufunke tried her best in the first game losing 11-7, but she found it hard to cope with her opponent's game in the second and third ties.

The veteran Olympian took the fourth game 13-11, before Liu won the fifth game 11-4.

Reacting to her defeat against Liu, Olufunke Oshonaike explained that she is not disappointed stressing that she is done with the Olympics games.

Olufunke Oshonaike's reaction

“I just lost, I’m supposed to be kind of sad, but I’m happy that we can be here at the Olympics. This is the spirit of the Games, you lose or win but we are all Olympians.

“Paris 2024? I’m going to be there, but as a spectator.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how a former Big Brother Naija housemate Mike Edwards has expressed disappointment having failed to qualify for the next Olympic Games billed to hold from July 23 to August 8 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Mike who had been preparing to qualify for the High Jump event at the summer games missed a chance of qualifying for the showpiece.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that he was the cynosure of all eyes as he competed and won the High Jump event, having cleared a height of 2.15m.

Edward Mike who had a go at 2.20m but failed in his three attempts, admitted he still needs to work harder to hit the right note for the Olympic Games.

Source: Legit.ng