Paul Oduh, a deputy director at the Department of State Services, has spoken about how Nigerians can survive the current security challenges in the country

The security official stated that it is important for people to be knowledgeable enough on those things they can do to protect themselves

Oduh disclosed some of the habits that may expose individuals and families to kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned that Nigerians who are in the habit of publicly displaying their wealth are exposing themselves to great security risk.

Paul Oduh, the deputy director, security enforcement of the DSS Kwara command gave the warning on Friday, July 23, in Ilorin, the capital of the state, The Nation reported.

Speaking during a symposium organised by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), the security official pointed out that a flamboyant lifestyle attracts kidnappers, bandits, and other criminals.

PM News reported that he pointed out that the current security challenges in the country indicate that these were not the best of times to show off.

According to the DSS deputy director, boastful and unsafe habitual daily routines, such as keeping late nights can also make someone prone to avoidable attacks.

Types of security threats in Nigeria

The security expert mentioned that the types of threats to individuals, families could face in the country include assassination, terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, ritual killing, cultism, robbery, and arson.

He said:

“People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements.''

Oduh advised citizens to secure their homes and properties with physical security measures like burglary proofs, protective security gadgets, and perimeter fencing, among others.

