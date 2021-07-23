Lionel Messi is currently on vacation in Miami after the 34-year-old inspired Argentina to Copa America glory

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to renew his contract with Barcelona, but club president assured that a deal will be finalised

During the official unveiling of Memphis Depay who arrived from French side Lyon, Laporta hinted that the club is making good progress on Messi’s deal

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that the club is making progress over possible new deal for captain Lionel Messi whose contract lapsed at the end of June.

The Argentine is currently on holiday in Miami, but Laporta stated that Messi’s has a whole team already sorting his contract issues.

He is confident that a deal will be finalised in the coming days as the Catalan giants continue to look at ways of reducing their wage bill to comply with La Liga's spending limits.

Lionel Messi set to renew contract according to Barcelona president. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

During the club's unveiling of new signing Memphis Depay, Laporta provided the latest update on how negotiations with Messi are going.

As per the club's official website, he said via Daily Mail:

“The player has always said he wants to stay on and we are making good progress with the negotiations.

"(Rafael) Yuste and (Mateu) Alemany are working very hard. What we all want is for Messi to stay at Barca. To stay for a lot of years and play alongside such talented footballers as Depay."

Meanwhile, Barcelona have finally unveiled their new player Memphis Depay as the Dutch forward disclosed that it is a dream come true for him, GiveMeSport reports.

The 27-year-old striker who joins from French club Lyon also admitted that he is looking forward to playing with the “best player in the world” Lionel Messi.

Depay who official joined Barcelona on June 19 was formally presented to fans and press at the Camp Nou on Thursday, July 22 as a Catalan player.

He was led onto the turf by club president Joan Laporta and took time to show off incredible skills in the colours of Barcelona.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been tipped to win this year's Ballon d'Or award following his Copa America triumph.

The 34-year-old scored four goals and assisted five others as La Albiceleste claim their first silverware in over 25 years.

However, having already won six Ballon d'Or awards earlier in his career, Madrid-based news outlet Marca claims the Argentine deserves the prestigious prize for as long as he is still playing.

Source: Legit.ng