Jadon Sancho finally completd a five-year move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for a fee worth £73m

The English winger will add depth to the Red Devils attack as they hope to win their first EPL since 2013

Solskjaer has now expressed happiness with the arrival of the winger who made three appearances at the 2020 Euro 2020 tourney

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskaer appears excited with the arrival of English winger Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund on a five year deal valued around £73 million. They also included an option for an extension after his current contract expires.

He will add depth to the United attack which already has players like Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

And when Solskjaer was asked about his latest signing, the Norwegian couldn't hide his delighte as he showers praises on the forward.

Was Solskjaer excited with Sancho joining Man United?

He told the club's official website while also reported that:

“Very much so. He’s such a talented boy. As it’s been known all over the world, we’ve followed Jadon for a long, long time. He’s a player that we’ve targeted and we think his qualities will fit right in here at Man United.”

What are the qualities that stand Sancho out?

The Red Devils handler added that the former Dortmund star is dynamic and will give his team a whole new dimension when he plays. He added:

“He’s such a creative, positive winger and forward player. He can play wide, nip into the pockets and he excites the fans.

"He takes people on one-against-one, he creates chances, he works hard and he loves football. And there is some untapped talent there I am sure, and coming into this environment will help him improve as well.”

Sancho joined Dortmund from Man City for just £8 million and about four years after, he is back in England with United paying £73m for his signature.

Meanwhile, he scored 50 goals and 64 assists in all competitions for the German League outfit during his reign at the club.

How much did Man United pay for Sancho?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jadon Sancho has finally completed his long-awaited dream move to Manchester United from Bundesliga side Dortmund.

The Red Devils paid a staggering £73million for the attacker making him the second-costliest Englishman of all time after Harry Maguire.

A fee for the Manchester City academy graduate was agreed at the start of July and a five-year deal has been completed despite Sancho's Euro 2020 horror.

