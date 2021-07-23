Lionel Messi has been ranked as the number one best attacking midfielder in the world following his superb performances

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is occupying second position on the list thanks to his wonderful show last term

Chelsea duo of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are also on the list of top 10 thanks to their game for the Blues in the Champions League

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has emerged as the player topping the list of 10 best attacking midfielders in the world going by their performances for their clubs.

Although Lionel Messi was able to win only one title last season with Barcelona, but the Argentina international was in brilliant form for the Catalan giants.

Also recently, Lionel Messi helped Argentina to win the 2021 Copa America where himself and teammates defeated Brazil in the final thanks to goal by Angel Di Maria.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Lionel Messi's stats were impressive enough for him to be the attacking midfielder in the world.

However, Lionel Messi beat Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne for the first position as the Belgian footballer is the best second ranked attacking midfielder in the world.

How the table looks like

1) Lionel Messi

2020/21 Season Stats:

33 appearances

30 goals

9 assists

85.1% pass success

2.2 key passes per game

2) Kevin De Bruyne

2020/21 Season Stats:

23 appearances

6 goals

12 assists

81.7% pass success

3.2 key passes per game

3) Bruno Fernandes

2020/21 Season Stats:

35 appearances

18 goals

12 assists

78.3% pass success

2.6 key passes per game

4) Marcos Llorente

2020/21 Season Stats:

33 appearances

12 goals

11 assists

84.6% pass success

1.2 key passes per game

5) Kai Havertz

2020/21 Season Stats:

18 appearances

4 goals

3 assists

84.9% pass success

0.7 key passes per game

6) Thomas Muller

2020/21 Season Stats:

31 appearances

11 goals

18 assists

75% pass success

2.9 key passes per game

7) Mason Mount

2020/21 Season Stats:

32 appearances

6 goals

5 assists

86.5% pass success

2.4 key passes per game

8) Papu Gomez

2020/21 Season Stats:

20 appearances (9 Atalanta/11 Sevilla)

7 goals (4 Atalanta/3 Sevilla)

3 assists (2 Atalanta/1 Sevilla)

84.8%/88.9% pass success

1.9/0.9 key passes per game

9) Marco Reus

2020/21 Season Stats:

27 appearances

8 goals

6 assists

81.7% pass success

1.5 key passes per game

10) Aaron Ramsey

2020/21 Season Stats:

13 appearances

2 goals

4 assists

87.1% pass success

1.4 key passes per game

