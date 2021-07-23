Not a very good start for Team Nigeria at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after Esther Toko finished fifth in Heat 1

The 21-year-old multiple awards winner made it to the finish line at a time of 8:58.49 at the women's singles event

Toko will participate in the Repechage later this weekend for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of the event

Esther Toko missed out on an automatic quarterfinal qualification at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after finishing fifth in the women’s Singles Sculls of the Rowing event.

The 21-year-old Olympics debutants finished at a time of 8:58.49 at the Sea Forest Waterway early on Friday morning, thereby, leaving her to settle for a place in the Repechage as reported by Making of Champions.

This means that the top three participants will advance to the last-8 stage while others will have another chance to fight their way through to the latter stages of the event.

Team Nigeria's Rowing crew posing for pictures ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games commencement. Credit - @esth4054

Source: Instagram

Toko will hit the waterways again on Saturday, July 24 for a chance to avoid crashing out of the competition early.

United States' Kara Kohler won the heat

Kara Kohler of the United States won the event in a time of 7:49.71, while Belarusian crew Tatsiana Klimovich came second after finishing at a time of 7:51.86.

Iran's Nazanin Malaei wrapped the top three with a time of 7:59.01 to complete the automatic quarterfinals qualification.

Paraguay's crew Alejandra Alonso came fourth after finishing in a time of 8:11:88 while the Nigerian settled for the fifth position at a time of 8:58.49.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old is the second-ever Nigerian to compete in the event after Chierika Ukogu who made history at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as the first to participate in Rowing.

