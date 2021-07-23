Naira Marley’s purported picture in a Chelsea jersey is currently making the rounds on social media as fans are amazed

An image with the replica of the president of the ‘Marlians’ shows him in Chelsea kit with the captain’s armband on

Fans have continued to react to the post which seems to be linking the music ace with Chelsea as a player

A picture is currently making the rounds on social media after he is spotted in Chelsea kit and looks like Nigerian music ace Naira Marley.

The president of the fan base ‘Marlians’ remains influential to the Nigerian youth and now an image which could be a photoshop shows a replica of the music icon as the Chelsea captain.

Kitted in Chelsea jersey with the captain's band strapped on his left arm, the purported player was seen at the tunnel of a football stadium to depict a match was about to start.

Naira Marley's face photoshopped in Chelsea kit. Photo: Brila Fan Zone

Commenting to the post on Brila Fan Zone’s Facebook Page, a fan wrote:

"Naira Marley will fight people pass Balloteli. Referee and football organization will tire of Naira Marley."

Another added:

“When Chelsea signed many players last season you were saying what u like they won't win anything with their signings, now they haven't sign anyone what are u going to say this time around.”

A third posited:

“Personal term and 5years between small doctor and man United FC has been agreed 12hours to completed medical as Man United player.”

Hazard linked with Chelsea return

Meanwhile, Chelsea are poised to bring back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge in stunning new reports.

The West London club has reportedly been approached by intermediaries who have proposed a stunning return to the club, two years after he became a Galactico.

Hazard signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €100million in what was perceived as Real Madrid’s attempt to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus.

But two years on and the Belgian has struggled to live up to his price tag and hype as his time at Real Madrid has been marred by consistent injuries, particularly in his ankle.

The deal to return to Chelsea may however not be as straightforward for a number of reasons.

Abraham closes in on Arsenal switch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer.

The Blues are understood to be prepared to let the forward join their London rivals on loan in a move aimed at speeding through a deal.

SunSport, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also looking to land the striker who has failed to earn the faith of Thomas Tuchel.

