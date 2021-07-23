Paul Pogba is now on the verge of leaving Manchester United after rejecting a new deal at the Premier League side

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in having the France international who has won the World Cup

Manchester United chiefs could sell Paul Pogba this summer or risk losing the former Juventus star for free

Manchester United who are top Premier League giants are now on the verge of losing their big midfielder Paul Pogba who has reportedly rejected a new deal at Old Trafford and he is set to leave.

The France international has been a shinning light at Old Trafford since he made a return to Manchester United from Juventus and has won EFL Cup and Europa League title.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been looking for ways to sign the World Cup winner most especially when Frenchman Zinedine Zidane was their coach.

According to the latest report on UK Mirror, Paul Pogba is not interested in signing a new deal at Manchester United this summer and the club have two choices which is to sell him or allow him to leave for free next year.

However, Manchester United will not want a player like Paul Pogba to leave for free and they could sell him this summer with Paris Saint-Germain already interested in his signature.

The report added that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is the architect of the Frenchman's refusal to sign a new deal as he wants him to face a new challenge at Paris Saint-Germain.

Since 2016, Paul Pogba has featured in 134 games for Manchester United and the Frenchman has scored 28 goals in the process.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League side Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka on a free transfer next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are interested in ensuring Paul Pogba signs an extended deal as his current contract lapses next year.

The Frenchman’s future remains in the air as reports say Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are on his trail, and the Red Devils are already shopping for a formidable replacement.

According to German outlet Bild via Sports Lens, Manchester United have tendered an official bid for to land Goretzka in 2022 on a free transfer as soon as the player’s contract lapses at Bayern.

