Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were all loved up while enjoying the summer holiday after a busy season

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his partner posed for a photo in their white matching outfits as CR7 sang praises of his lover

The Juventus striker's future at the Allianz Stadium remains uncertain as several clubs have lined up for his signature

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo and his lover Georgina Rodriguez can not have enough of each as the couples were spotted in matching outfits in CR7's recent social media post.

The 36-year-old has had a busy season playing in several competitions last season including the Euro 2020 where he won the Golden Boot Award.

The Juventus striker was waxing lyrical on his Instagram post about his partner and supermodel Rodriguez as he captioned it: My beautiful queen’.

Cristiano Ronaldo is madly in love with Georgina Rodriguez as he calls her his queen. Photo by @cristiano

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ronaldo's current situation

Portugal failed to defend their European title as new winners Italy emerged in the 24-nation-tourney held in the summer.

There have been speculation about the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner since Juventus recalled Massimiliano Allegri as their manager.

CR7 has been linked with several clubs with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all in the running for the prolific goalscorer.

Ronaldo is just one goal away from becoming the highest goalscorer in international football after equalling Ali Daei's 109 strikes.

There is still plenty of matches for Ronaldo to play for his country for the record to be broken as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers draws near.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his love for his long time partner Georgina Rodriguez as the pair were spotted on a boat cruise while on holiday, Instagram.

The past season was a very busy one for the Portugal captain both for club and on international levels.

The 36-year-old will be disappointed with the outcome of this year's result with Portugal and Juventus in terms of winning trophies.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was sitting pretty with his lover Georgina on a boat cruise as the Spanish model held on to her man with smiles written all over her face.

Source: Legit