Odion Ighalo is not only selling his football prowess to the Saudi Arabian people, he is also busy teaching Al Shabab teammates how to rock Nigerian songs

The forward and one of his teammates were seen vibing to a Nigerian street jam after training earlier this week

After scoring nine goals in 13 games last season, Ighalo will hope to have a better campaign this time around

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo seems to be doing well by selling his Nigerian street Jamz to his Al Shabab teammates.

The 32-year-old ex-Manchester United forward was filmed vibing to Q.Dot's 'Magbe' track featuring Patoranking after one of their training sessions this week.

And while the song was still playing, Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky approached the Nigerian footballer showing his hilarious dance steps in the video.

Odion Ighalo in action for Saudi Arabia's topflight side Al Shabab. Credit - @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

He also showed that he loved the song so well that he sang along despite his twisted pronunciations but he enjoyed himself.

Lichnovsky vibes to Nigerian song

The 27-year-old defender took it a step further after going ahead to jam the song in the team bus with two other teammates also catching the bug and equally vibing to the track.

This time, the former Watford striker was not in the frame but the trio in the clip vibed like they totally understood what was sang in the song.

Al Shabab are preparing for the 2021-22 season scheduled to kick off on August 11 with their first game a day later against Abha away from home.

Having finished second last campaign with just four points behind champions Al Hilal, they will be hoping to better their performances this term and aim for the title.

Ighalo scored nine goals in 13 appearances despite joining them midway last season, he will hope to surpass that number at the end of the coming campaign.

Source: Legit.ng