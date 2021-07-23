A northerner has got people talking on social media after spraying money on a couple during their wedding ceremony

This is coming days after billionaire businessman Obi Cubana buried his mother in Oba, Anambra state

Many people have termed this recent video as Cubana challenge but others were quick to note that it fell short of what happened in Oba

A video has emerged on social media in which a northerner could be seen spraying money on a couple.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the young man could be seen spraying the couple on the dancefloor as Hausa music was being played.

The couple stood on the dancefloor as they were being drenched by money rain.

A northerner could be seen spraying money on a couple in a viral video. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

It should be noted that this is coming days after Nigerian big men stormed Oba, Anambra state, for Obi Cubana's mother's burial which turned into a carnival.

Sharing the video, @ijeomadaisy wrote:

"Looks like there’s a Cubana challenge going on."

Many react to the video

@mr_onyekacharles said:

"Nobody will talk now, it was Igbos now they’ll start asking for their source of income."

@theluxurycommodity.nig commented:

"It's not interesting to watch joor, Hausa people own dey always different."

@ugobright16 said:

"If the couple dance, them go arrest them or Ali Cubana no go spray again?"

gorgeousguchii commented:

"Lol. E no reach.. He has time to sprinkle a bundle, OBA was bulk stoning."

Obi Cubana shares success tips in inspiring video

In other news, Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goal.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

According to Cubana, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

Source: Legit