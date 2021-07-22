Popular Nollywood star, Saka, has taken to social media with a photo of one of the outfits his son made for him

The proud father revealed the process it took for the young man to learn and take over his wardrobe for almost a year

The actor has also revealed that he will not showcase his son's work until he gets paid which in turn will be used to pay his school fees

Popular Nollywood actor, Hafeez Oyetoro aka Saka, recently proved to his son that he is a celebrity that brands pursue with money.

In a post he shared via his Instagram page, the movie star gave a detailed explanation as to how his son became a tailor and has been making his outfits for almost a year.

Saka and his son rock matching outfits Photo credit: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

One phone call changed everything

Oyetoro revealed that his son had called him one morning saying that he would love to take over his wardrobe to which the actor laughed.

The confident young man disclosed that in a few months, he would be some proper fashion designer/ tailor and convinced his parents to pay for his apprenticeship.

After three months, Saka's son truly took over his wardrobe and has been making different outfits for his father for almost a year.

The actor accompanied the post with a photo of himself and his son rocking the same design on their outfits, one of the young man's creations.

Brand ambassador for free

Further, in his caption, the actor revealed that his son had asked him to become an ambassador for his brand.

Saka is keen on getting paid for the role and has called on fans to urge his son to pay the money.

Excerpt from his post read:

"He convinced me and his mum to pay for his apprehentiship. Today, the rest is history. Within three months, he did truly take over my wardrobe. And so, Ladies and gentlemen, meet 'Padi mi', my son, the Amateur fashion designer who has been designing my wears for close to a year now. This is one of his latest designs. Now, he wants Saka to be his brand Ambassador FREE OF CHARGE. Please help me tell him he has to pay Saka so that daddy can pay his school fees. Have a wonderful day. IT IS WELL."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the actor's post below:

Salamirotimi:

"Automatic Ambassadorial deal signed. Bless you boy."

Officialowengee:

"This is beautiful Sir, lovely designs, weldone young king."

Koffithaguru:

"Pay saka o."

Sultan_of_kwara_:

"Okay Daddy do this for free I’m sure he’ll take care of the school and you can pay for the handouts."

