Real Madrid and Barcelona were involved in a El Clasico legends game played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Israel

Ronaldinho came to the party scoring a goal after hitting the post with a delightful chip over the goalkeeper

Despite the game ending 3-2 in favour of Los Blancos, fans in Tel Aviv were treated top quality football by the legends

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rivalries were renewed between Real Madrid and Barcelona in a friendly El Clasico game played at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium in Israel, Real Madrid, YouTube.

Legends that featured in the game

Ronaldinho was the biggest star among both sides as the likes of Rivaldo, Deco, Luis Figo, and Roberto Carlos were also featured in the game.

Real Madrid and Barcelona put aside their rivalry to play a friendly game in Israel which ended 3-2 in favour of Los Blancos. Photo by Real Madrid

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Summary of the match

Los Blancos won the game by 3-2 but it was Ronaldinho that opened the scoring from a spot-kick as he delivered his shot into the right-hand corner of the goalkeeper.

26,000 fans at the Bloomfield Stadium cheered the 2002 World Player of the Year as he exhibited magical tricks with the ball.

Real came back four minutes after the restart as Pedro Munitis got Los Merengues back on level terms to make it 1-1.

Alphonso Perez put Madrid into the lead for the first time in the match. However, Rivaldo's long pass found Jofre Mateu who made it 2-2 just before the hour mark.

Ruben de la Red got the match-winner in the 70th minute as spectators were entertained with world-class football.

Iker Casillas who is now the ambassador of Real Madrid was guest of honour in the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea are poised to bring back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge in stunning new reports.

The West London club has reportedly been approached by intermediaries who have proposed a stunning return to the club, two years after he became a Galactico.

Hazard signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €100million in what was perceived as Real Madrid’s attempt to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus.

But two years on and the Belgian has struggled to live up to his price tag and hype as his time at Real Madrid has been marred by consistent injuries, particularly in his ankle.

Source: Legit.ng