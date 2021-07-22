Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike has traveled to Dubai days after attending the burial of Obi Cubana's mother

The 34-year-old striker showed awesome photo of himself and his elder brother to his fans on Instagram

Emmanuel Emenike last played for the Super Eagles in 2015 two years after winning the African Cup of Nations

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has posted adorable picture of himself and elder brother Ebuka chilling in Dubai days after attending the burial of Obi Cubana's mother in Oba.

The burial of Obi Cubana's mother in Oba, Anambra state was the major talk in Nigeria and other parts of the world considering how massive amount was spent.

Obi Cubana is one of the richest Nigerian businessman who rose to the zenith after serious hard work on the streets.

He has helped many Nigerians to succeed and that was the major reason big men stormed Oba to honour him by attending the burial of his mother.

Arsenal and Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo was also in Oba to honour Obi Cubana while music star like Davido also attended.

Emmanuel Emenike stormed Oba in convoy of 7 cars to attend the burial before jetting out of Nigeria to Dubai.

In the photo the big Nigerian striker posted, he can be seen in relaxed mood together with his elder brother who looks so awesome.

Between the year 2011-2015, Emmanuel Emenike played 37 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and was in the squad that won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu arrived Oba in Anambra state to support famous socialite Obi Cubana at his mother's burial.

Kanu was spotted in a nice traditional outfit while rocking a face cap as a clip of his arrival at the event was captured.

It was gathered that as soon as the former African footballer of the year landed at the event, fans were seen rushing to take a selfie with him.

Nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

