Davido's crew member Isreal DMW recently hosted a question and answer segment with fans on social media

Some fans used the opportunity to ask about Davido and his third baby mama Chioma's relationship

Isreal did not have a definite answer and noted that any issue concerning the singer and his son's mother is in God's hands

It is no news that things seemed to have hit rock bottom with Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma.

The singer's crew member, Isreal DMW, recently held a question and answer session on his Instagram story channel and fans had questions about the estranged couple.

One person asked about the welfare of Chioma to which Isreal answered that she was fine.

Another fan asked about the relationship between the singer and his ex-fiancee and Isreal noted that it is for God to decide.

Isreal's reply made the rounds on social media and people had mixed reactions to it. Read some comments gathered below:

Amydiva_:

"Chai, very loyal fellow."

Papiiitino:

"Davido loves Chioma. He’s just confused. I wish them the best sha."

Sexy_eo:

"They are still together, don't believe social media."

Official_jovi:

"May God decide take control in their relationship."

Yourexboifriend:

"There wouldn’t be a better answer than that."

Iamosebola:

"From assurance to On God. omo relationship is not for the weak abeg."

Chioma hunts for new apartment

Davido’s relationship with Chioma was no doubt an enviable one but things eventually went south and they parted ways.

Well, the singer’s former bae appeared to no longer be stuck in the past and has moved on with her life.

According to reports gathered from social media, the mother of one was looking for a new apartment to stay.

