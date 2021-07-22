Claudio Marchisio has trolled England fans following a petition seeking for a rematch of the Euro 2020 final vs Italy

The Azzurri emerged Euro 2020 champions after defeating the Three Lions via penalties when the game had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes

After over 150,000 fans signed the petition for a rematch, Marchisio stated that he will also sign for Italy to “beat England another 1000 times”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Italian international Claudio Marchisio has requested for the Euro 2020 final petition wanting the fixture between Italy and England to be replayed, Daily Mail reports.

The Azzurri defeated the Three Lions via penalty shootout after it had ended 1-1 in regulation time as well as extra-time as Roberto Mancini’s side claimed their second European title.

English fans have continue to express their frustration following the circumstances that they were defeated in their first major international final for 55 years.

Claudio Marchisio boasts that Italy will beat England again. Photo: Christian Charisius

Source: Getty Images

Despite conceding just two goals in the whole of the encounter, fans of the Three Lions believe they were unlucky and want a rematch to be organised.

Sharon Guilmen visited Change.org to set up a petition where she claimed the match was "not fair at all" and made the very strong accusation that the match officials were "biased" in favour of Italy.

The fan was furious with Giorgio Chiellini's cynical pull-back on Bukayo Saka during injury time. The Azzurri skipper knew that Saka was running past him on the right flank and was happy to take the yellow card from referee Bjorn Kuipers.

Astoundingly, nearly 150,000 fans have signed the petition and Juventus legend Marchisio mocked the campaign by saying Italy would still come out on top if the game was replayed another 1,000 times.

Marchisio said via SPORTbible:

"Sorry but where is the petition signed to have the Italy-England final replayed?

"We win it another thousand times."

Jose Mourinho faults England players over Saka’s missed penalty

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has lashed out at England players after leaving Bukayo Saka to play their last penalty in their Euro 2020 defeat to Italy At Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

The duo of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had already missed their spot-kicks and were banking on the 19-year-old to help them stretch the shootouts into sudden deaths.

However, Gianluigi Donnaramma saved the Arsenal youngster's effort and handed the Azzurri their second European Championship in history.

Three England stars make Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Legit.ng earlier reported that Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire, and Kyle Walker are the only three England stars named in the UEFA 2020 team of the tournament.

The trio were impactful in the Three Lions' journey to the final of the competition but bowed to Italy through penalties on the final day at Wembley Stadium.

They also produced the second-highest number of players on the team after the Azzurri who had five including their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Source: Legit.ng