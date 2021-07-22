Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Rakitic were rivals for several years during their spells with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively

However, the Croatian legend claims the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted him to become his teammate at Juventus in 2019

Rakitic believes Ronaldo is one the greatest players in the world despite their rivalry the Spanish top-flight division

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Rakitic could have become unlikely teammates as the Croatian midfielder revealed he almost joined the Portuguese at Juventus in 2019, Sport Bible.

Rakitic's claims

During the summer of 2019, Rakitic claimed Ronaldo put a call through asking to join him at Juventus.

However, it is understood Barcelona wanted £43million for the midfielder as the Bianconeri dropped from the race.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Rakitic did not see eyeball to eyeball during their rivalry in Spain. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno and Urbanandsport

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Rakitic told Football Italia:

"In the summer of 2019, Cristiano called me personally to suggest I go to Juve.

"He told me that the club wanted me too, but the transfer didn't go through. Barcelona were asking for €50m and it was too much."

Rakitic was one of the top players that were axed at Barcelona in 2020 following the arrival of coach Ronald Koeman.

The 33-year-old moved back to his former club Sevilla and helped the finish in the top four places in La Liga last term.

What Rakitic feels about Ronaldo

Despite the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Rakitic spoke highly of Ronaldo claiming the Juventus star is ranked among the best players in the world.

He continued:

"Ronaldo is one of the greatest of all time. You really enjoy watching him and what he's doing at Juventus."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his love for his long time partner Georgina Rodriguez as the pair were spotted on a boat cruise while on holiday, Instagram.

The past season was a very busy one for the Portugal captain both for club and on international levels.

The 36-year-old will be disappointed with the outcome of this year's result with Portugal and Juventus in terms of winning trophies.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was sitting pretty with his lover Georgina on a boat cruise as the Spanish model held on to her man with smiles written all over her face.

Source: Legit.ng