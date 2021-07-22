David Luiz has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig newcomers Adana Demirspor this summer

The Brazilian defender saw out his contract with Arsenal at the end of last season and is set to join Mario Balotelli at Adana

The former Paris Saint-Germain star won the Champions League two Europa League crowns during his spell with Chelsea

David Luiz ended his spell with Arsenal last season as the Brazilian centre-back is set to join newly-promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor, The Sun, Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old's contract at the Emirates expired at the end of June and the latest report claims he could join Italian star Mario Balotelli, Britt Assombalonga and Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda.

David Luiz is currently on his way to joining Turkish minnows Adana Demirspor after spells with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Negotiations for Luiz so far

President of Adana Murat Sancak confirmed that talks are currently ongoing to land the Premier League and Europa League winner to the club.

"The discussions with David Luiz are going to continue. I hope we can soon reach an agreement.

"When salaries are very high, one needs to negotiate a little.

"We are getting ready for the new season, and I urge our fans to get ready as well.

"We have signed a world-class star in Balotelli, and added Younes Belhanda to our squad.

"We will sign three or four more players before the season begins."

Luiz's spell in England

Luiz's had a decorated career with Chelsea in his two spells with the Premier League giants. He won the Champions League, two Europa League titles, the Premier League and two FA Cups.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star also won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first season at the Emirates after moving from rivals Chelsea.

