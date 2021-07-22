Nigerian footballer Joel Obi has completed a summer transfer move to Italian side Salernitina on free deal

This comes after his contract with Chievo expired and the club did not offer him another deal which prompted his departure

Playing in the Serie A is also expected to help Joel Obi secure a return to the Super Eagles team under Gernot Rohr

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Super Eagles midfielder Joel Obi has completed a big move to Italian Serie A newcomers Salernitana where the Nigerian is expected to revive his football career back to limelight.

There is no doubt about the fact that Joel Obi is one of the best Nigerian midfielders considering his styles of play on the pitch.

The former Inter Milan star was among the Super Eagles players who played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where Nigeria failed to qualify from Group D.

Joel Obi completes move to Serie A newcomers Salernitina. Photo by Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

At the Russia 2018 World Cup, Nigeria needed to get a draw in their last Group game against Argentina, but Gernot Rohr and his men suffered a defeat.

According to the report on Complete Sports and GOAL, Joel Obi joined the Serie A newcomers on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Chievo.

Last term, Obi scored five goals in 31 Serie B games for Chievo but his top-flight experience will be needed to boost Fabrizio Castori's side who will compete in Serie A for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

Salernitana's reaction

“The US Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with the '91 class midfielder Joel Obi.

“The player has signed an annual contract with the grenade club with automatic renewal upon the occurrence of certain sporting conditions.”

So far in the Super Eagles, Joel Obi has played 17 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and he has not been able to score any goal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how the captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has agreed personal terms and set to join Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk.

Skorer via The Nation reports that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow forward will complete the move in the coming days.

Fatih Karagumruk is based in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, but have yet to win any major trophy.

The report further said Musa will arrive Turkey in the coming days to complete the transfer.

He will sign as a free agent after playing for the past six months with NPFL side Kano Pillars, where he provided an assist in nine appearances. Ahmed Musa was previously linked with bigger Turkish clubs like Galatasaray.

Source: Legit.ng