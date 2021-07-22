Ahmed Musa might be plying his trade at Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk if reports making the rounds are true

It was gathered that the Super Eagles captain has agreed personal terms to join the Istanbul based outfit

Further claims have it that the former Al-Nassr of Saudi and ex-Leicester City forward is expected to arrive Turkey in the coming days

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Ahmed Musa has reportedly agreed personal terms and set to join Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk.

Skorer via The Nation reports that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow forward will complete the move in the coming days.

Fatih Karagumruk is based in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, but have yet to win any major trophy.

Ahmed Musa linked with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The report further said Musa will arrive Turkey in the coming days to complete the transfer.

He will sign as a free agent after playing for the past six months with NPFL side Kano Pillars, where he provided an assist in nine appearances. Ahmed Musa was previously linked with bigger Turkish clubs like Galatasaray.

He decided to join local club Pillars after he was unable to secure a move abroad after leaving Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr last year.

Musa who has shown a lot of patriotism for Nigeria also urged current and ex-national team stars to endeavour to, at least, play for a season in Nigeria.

Musa left Riyadh based club Al –Nassr in 2020 with two years remaining of the four-year contract he signed when he joined from Leicester City.

He told ESPN that the decision to leave was entirely his own but both parties had come to an amicable, mutual understanding.

Musa Marries for a third time

Meanwhile, two weeks after secretly marrying for the third time, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has released more pictures from the wedding.

The former Premier League star who currently plays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars stunned the world when images from his ceremony surfaced online.

This is coming four years after marrying Juliet Ejue - the same year he parted ways with his first wife Jamila for reasons best known to the two of them.

Super Eagles that to join Brentford

Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank Onyeka could making his dream move to play in the English topflight division for newly-promoted side Brentford, Soccernet reports.

The Super Eagles midfielder who has just one international cap to his name will be relishing the move to play in the Premier League in the coming season from his Danish club Midtjylland.

It is understood that the 23-year-old will sign for Brentford who are also owned by Midtjylland owner, Matthew Benham, according to Danish news media outlet Ekstrabladet.

Source: Legit.ng News