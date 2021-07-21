Man United have not tasted Premier League glory since they last won it under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013

The closest they have come since then was during Jose Mourinho's spell and last season when they finished second behind Man City

Wayne Rooney believes the Red Devils have a good chance of winning the silverware next campaign

Wayne Rooney has exuded confidence in Man United winning the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Red Devils finished second behind rivals Man City who won the title under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola last term

However, despite missing out on the domestic crown, the Red Devils did show a glimpse of significant progress and appear to be on the up.

Man United are yet to taste Premier League glory for more than seven years.

And in attempts to further ensure they challenge for the title, the Old Trafford dwellers have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Rooney now contends the addition of the English winger and a few more will help his former side have a good shot at finishing top of the table. Rooney told talkSPORT.

“United fans will be excited with Sancho coming in, I’m sure there will be one or two more who come in.

“I know the club very well, they’ll have expectations on themselves, expectations from the fans to be successful in a year which Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will be looking at and really having a good shot at winning the Premier League."

