Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired Milwaukee Bucks to defeat Phoenix Suns to win the NBA title on Tuesday night

After the game, the 26-year-old who dropped 50 points in the NBA finals professed his love for African country Nigeria

He stated that he represents Nigeria and Greece as he disclosed that his mother is a Nigerian

After inspiring Milwaukee Bucks to winning the NBA title over Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo has professed his love Nigeria, Sky Sports reports.

The 26-year-old dropped 50 points in the NBA finals having made a sensational recovery from a hyperextended knee in the Conference Finals against Atlanta Hawks.

His side dominated the NBA finals and won 105-98; although he was not fully fit for the encounter, Antetokounmpo still managed 20 points, but from Game 2, there was no stopping him.

He dropped more than 40 points in Games 2 and 3, made an all-time game-saving block at the rim in Game 4.

Giannis made another great defensive block from the first play and made it to the rim to score his first points. He made several blocks in that game.

In his post-game press conference, basketball star dedicated his feat to Nigeria. He said via Pulse:

“I represent my both countries Nigeria and Greece, a lot of kids from there, this should make every person, every kid to believe in their dreams.

"They call me ‘The Greek Freak’ and a lot of people support me and all that [in Greece]. A lot of people don’t know that I love my Nigerian side.

“The minute I go back home and walk in — my mom is Nigerian, I don’t have Greek in my house, so a lot of Nigerian people reaching out to me — was amazing. It made me feel welcome, so that was nice.”

“My parents are Nigerian. When I go back home, it’s Nigerian. Nigeria is in my blood.”

And following Milwaukee Bucks' victory over Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, Jordan Nwora who currently plays for D’Tigers becomes first Nigerian to win the title as a player.

He also becomes the first Cardinal to win an NBA title since 2002 according to popular outlet SI.com.

The Louisville men's basketball star inspired his side against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals as they came from a 0-2 series deficit to win 105-98.

