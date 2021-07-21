Manchester United could complete a deal for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane in the next few days

The Red Devils have been trailing the French World Cup winner for some time now as they hope to find a quality partner for Harry Maguire

Reports suggest the Old Trafford dwellers have shifted their focus on signing Varane after landing the signing of Jadon Sancho from Dortmund

Raphael Varane, a long-term Man United transfer target, is reportedly inching closer to sealing a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are understood to be working around the clock to get the deal over the line after supposedly agreeing personal terms with the Frenchman.

Varane has already entered the final year of his current deal at Real and is believed to have turned down an extension in order to complete a move to the Premier League.

Reports suggest a final agreement between United and Real could happen in the coming hours. Photo: Getty Images.

Despite the recent development surrounding his future, Metro UK reports the experienced defender is expected to link up with his Real teammates for pre-season training after his much-needed post-Euros break.

However, AS claims the France international is not keen to begin his pre-season with the La Liga giants as he prefers to head straight to the Premier League.

The publication further added a final agreement between United and Real could happen in the coming hours with a fee in the region of €50m being cited.

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said

When asked about the possibility of signing Varane, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was coy on the question as he quickly dodged it. Solskkjaer was quoted saying:

"I will talk about players when we sign them, not while they’re at another club."

