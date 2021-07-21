John Obi Mikel's adorable twin daughters rock Chelsea jerseys with their father's number 12 boldly written behind them

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel must be proud of the ladies his twin girls are growing to become after sharing their video clip on his Instagram story.

Both girls who will clock six in September were spotted holding hands while walk down the street rocking Chelsea jerseys with different face caps.

The midfielder and his partner Olga Dyachenko welcome the arrival of their bundles of joy in 2015 and have nurtured them with everything they have got in their care.

John Obi Mikel in action for Stoke City against Bournemouth in their Sky Bet Championship game in May 2021. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Both Ava and Mia wore the Blues' home kit with their father's jersey number 12 boldly written at the back of the tops.

The girls are so special to the Champions League and Europa League winner who flaunts them on every available platform he has.

Mikel Obi recently joined Kuwait SC on a one-year deal after leaving English Championship outfit Stoke City on mutual consent despite agreeing to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2022.

The former Middlesbrough star is expected to earn a huge salary in the next 12 months before his contract with them expires, while they will be banking on his wealth of experience to help them win the league since 2019-20 season,

Mikel Obi shows off dancing skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is blessed with an array of skills aside from football as a rare video of him made the trends on social media.

Then 34-year-old recently dumped English club Stoke City to join Kuwaiti outfit Kuwait SC on a year contract, with Score Nigeria claiming the deal is worth $4 million annually which is around N1.6 billion.

The deal takes the former Chelsea star back to Asia, having spent two years with Chinese outfit Tianjin Teda.

