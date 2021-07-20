The Super Falcons team met the unexpected when a man harassed them while heading to training on a train in Vienna

The unidentified person insulted the players for representing the country claiming that the government do not value the lives of citizens

Players and officials also traded insults with the man until the arrival of the police who calmed their nerves

An unidentified Nigerian man caused chaos inside a train carrying the Super Falcons to training in Vienna, Austria, YouTube.

The current African champions are currently on an 8-day training camp for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

What occurred in the train

Sper Falcons players and officials were harassed in a train by an unknown Nigerian man in Austria, telling them they were fools to represent the country. Photo by Brad Smith

Source: Getty Images

The man stood up from his seat and started making a video while insulting the ladies for representing the country.

He accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of caring less of the youths back home and blamed the girls for not protesting for their rights in a democratic state.

“I want to speak to you people please. I am also a Nigerian and live in Vienna. I have lived here for so many years.You Nigerian youths should be very ashamed of yourselves, every one of you here.

“This can’t happen in another country where youths are representing a government. There are over 10 million youths and you people that should know are representing a terrorist organisation, killing youths, kidnapping. I am calling on you idiots to go back home,”

The man even went on as pointing accusing hands at Switzerland-based Super Falcons star Onyinyechi Zogg as been unwise for choosing to represent the 11-time African champions.

In response to the man's harassment, some players and officials verbally attacked the man as several exchanges were made to one another.

One of the players said to the man that if he wanted to change, he should be in Nigeria, not in another man's country.

The comment further angered the man as insults were traded at each other until the arrival of the police who instructed the man to stop recording the incident and probably got home off the bus.

Source: Legit.ng