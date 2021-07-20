Lionel Messi takes his family members Miami, while the England players resorted to the Greek Island of Myokos

Football stars across the world took advantage of the summer holidays to travel to various dream destinations

The new football season is set to kick off in less than a month and while some have returned for pre-season activities, others are on vacation

With the Copa America and Euro 2020 concluded, football stars across the globe have taken some time to unwind ahead of the new season which begins in less than a month.

From Lionel Messi to Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah to England stars such as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford; all these players have taken to different parts of the world to cool off after what has been a grueling last few weeks.

Here are some of the top players and what they have been up to during their summer holidays.

Lionel Messi goes on vacation.

Source: Getty Images

England players

After heartbreak in the final, England players collectively went to the Greek island of Mykonos where several players were spotted gathered at dinner.

Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell were all spotted in Greece where they killed their disappointment in the classic tune “Sweet Caroline.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford was in chill mode with his new club team mate Jadon Sancho as they headed to Turks & Caicos in a private jet. They were accompanied by rapper Chibz.

The likes of Mason Mount and Declan Rice enjoyed a cruise on a luxury yacht.

Italy players

The Italians certainly know how to have a good time, especially after their triumph in the Euros.

Iconic defensive duo Chellini and Leonardo Bonucci posted a photo of themselves on vacation, days after sharing a hilarious photo where they slept with the Euro trophy.

After completing his move to PSG, keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma went on holiday with his partner Alissa.

Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile, meanwhile, flew to Ibiza where they were spotted enjoying the summer weather on jet skis after hiring a yacht.

Italian midfielder Marco Veratti’s summer was quite unique as he got married to his partner Jessica in a star-studded ceremony which was attended by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Paul Pogba

The Manchester United midfielder put the disappointment of France’s Euro 2020 campaign behind him long ago and was in Miami where he linked up with the likes of Ronaldinho and Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

While in Miami, Pogba also enjoyed a bit of basketball and jokingly asked Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler to put in a word for him.

Lionel Messi

After the Copa America triumph, Messi has been all about family this summer.

Messi also flew to Miami with family where he enjoyed some valuable time at an exclusive beachside Villa.

His privacy was recently invaded when he was mobbed by fans while leaving a restaurant with his wife.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Amid uncertainty about his Juventus future, Cristiano, who won the golden boot at the Euro 2020, returned to his home where he also spent majority of his time with his family.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski mustered his best-ever goalscoring haul at an international tournament but it was not enough to see Poland go past the group stage in the Euros,

After an early exit from the tournament, Lewandowski opted for a summer holiday in Spain where he hit the trails on his mountain bike and also involved himself in some yoga.

Sergio Ramos

After being left out of the Spain squad for the Euros and seeing out his Real Madrid contract, Ramos secured a famous move to Paris Saint Germain and there have been no off days for the 35-year old who has been working to keep himself in shape ahead of the new season.

Erling Haaland

The young Borussia Dortmund star has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

Despite the rumour, Haaland is enjoying his summer and he is also unwinding in the Greek island of Mykonos.

Mo Salah

The Liverpool ace returned to his native Egypt for the summer since there were no prospects for any tournaments which he would be involved in.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB as he continues to observe his vacation.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (about N450 million) according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

