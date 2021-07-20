Ahmed Musa like every other Muslim all the world celebrated the Eid-Mubarak as the Nigerian international stepped out in style

The 28-year-old who recently got married for the third time posted a photo with his luxurious G-Wagon behind him

The Super Eagles captain has left Nigerian club Kano Pillars after reportedly receiving an offer from Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa has always identified with his faith, Islam as he stepped out in style for Eid-Mubarak celebrations.

The Super Eagles captain joined hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world to celebrate the Eid-Mubarak.

Ahmed Musa joined millions of Muslims around the world to celebrate Eid-Mubarak. Photo by @ahmedmusa718

Source: Instagram

Musa's Eid-Mubarak post

The newly-married Musa took a photo wearing a white native attire with a friend and behind him was his expensive G-Wagon.

He also wore a gold wristed watch and his new wedding ring as he captioned the photo to his over 600,000 followers on Instagram 'Eid-Mubarak'.

Musa's next move

The 28-year-old ended his loan spell with Nigerian Professional League side Kano Pillars and reports from Daily Post claim the pacy-forward could be heading to Turkey to sign for Fatih Karagumruk as a free agent.

He made nine appearances for the Kano-based club and provided one assist before his short spell expired.

Musa had a colourful career in Europe starting his career with Eredivisie side VVV Venlo before moving to Russian club CSKA Moscow and Premier League side Leicester City.

He returned to CSKA Moscow on loan then moved to the Middle East to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Emmanuel Emenike has begun construction of a multi-million naira hotel and is set to be launched in the coming months, Instagram.

Skeletal photos of the building were released on social media and it shows work is still ongoing in the three-storey facility.

The luxury hotel will be added to one of the striker's elephant projects since calling it quits in his footballing career.

The 34-year-old who has been globe-trotting Africa and Europe has been giving back to society in his own little way during his playing career.

